Swati tribe reiterates support to Dir admin for peace, development

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The Swati tribe elders here Wednesday announced full support to district administration for maintaining peace and expedite pace of economic development in the district.

The support was extended during a meeting of Swabi tribe with its President Sherin Muhammad Swati in Chair.

Provincial President Swabi tribe Kifayatullah Khan, elders Jahanzaib Khan, Bakht Said, Sher Wahid and others attended.

Sherin Muhammad Swati said Swati tribe has rendered create sacrifice for motherland and will continue support to Government and law enforcement agencies for peace, progress and stability in Dir Lower.

They said Swati tribe would never disappoint people and would not hesitate of giving more sacrifices for Pakistan.