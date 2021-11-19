Swati visits Lahore Railway Station, removes 3 officers including DS

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati paid a surprise visit to Lahore Railway Station here Friday and after taking stock of the situation, removed three officers including Divisional Superintendent (DS).

On this occasion, the federal minister listened to the complaints of passengers at the railway station and expressed deep sorrow over their mistreatment. He said that he was saddened to see passengers have been sitting on the ground for the last seven hours waiting for the train and this attitude on the part of railways was intolerable. "Those (officers/officials) not respecting and caring for my passengers do not deserve any leniency. Now this oppression will end. If someone does not respect my passengers, then there is no respect for him in the railways. I would like to apologize to the passengers including women for this mistreatment," he maintained.

Taking strict notice of the situation, federal minister removed Divisional Superintendent Lahore Nasir Khalili, Divisional Commercial Officer Anwar Sadat Marwat and Divisional Transportation Officer Shahid Raza from their posts immediately.

Muhammad Azam Khan Swati directed that passengers' problems must be resolved within no time. The minister also ordered the authorities concerned to vacate the rooms unnecessarily occupied by railway officials at the station and use them as waiting rooms for the passengers. Facilitation of passengers must be top priority of the Railways, as it generates huge revenues through passengers' tickets, he added.

He also stressed the need for ensuring timely departure of trains, besides informing the respective passengers in case of any delay or change in the timing schedule of trains.

Later, Federal Railways Minister Muhammad Azam Khan Swati also visited sick line, the workshop for the major and periodical maintenance of the coaches, and checked the attendance of employees there. He also inspected the coaches in the washing lines, and cleanliness of wash rooms of the coaches.

Earlier, Azam Khan Swati chaired a high-level meeting at Railways Headquarters, and said that Railways needs to pay more attention towards freight side to increase its revenues. Every possible step should be taken to meet the shortage of coaches. Wherever there is derailment, clear the track immediately by using all resources so that the passengers do not have any problem, he said and advised the officers to consider the laborers as their asset and appreciate their good work.

The meeting discussed the matters pertaining to achieving revenue target from July 1 to November 15, 2021, timely departure/arrival of trains, shortage of coaches, derailment incidents, accident-related cases, measures to prevent accidents at level crossing, leasing of lands, and development plans.

Federal Minister said that all the departmental inquiries should be completed immediately and action should be taken accordingly.

He said that work on railway lands has to be carried out in a transparent manner, asserting that all the land except railway operational lands will be outsourced. He added that patrolling system needs to be made more efficient to prevent thefts at all costs.