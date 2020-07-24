(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Anti-narcotics Minister, Azam Khan Swati on Friday came to the house of martyred ANF constable, Ameer Nawaz Khan and expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Earlier, Azam Swati also went to the grave of martyred ANF constable and prayed for his eternal peace.

Talking to media persons at the occasion, Azam Swati said the blood of our martyrs would not go waste. The history of Pakistan was filled with sacrifices of brave forces who sacrificed their today for our tomorrow adding our martyrs would shine like stars forever.

He paid rich tributes to martyred constable and said the family of Ameer Nawaz would not be left alone in this difficult time. He said under special package all possible assistance would be provided to the family of martyred. He said May Allah Almighty grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said our brave ANF forces were fighting against the curse of narcotics by adopting zero tolerance policy against drugs.