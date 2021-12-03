Swati visits railway workshop, reviews land record

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Thursday visited the railway workshop to review the railway land record.

The minister was briefed about the railway land and related issues in detail on the occasion.

Talking to media, Swati said the railway had the most valuable land which would be utilized under available resources for the development of the department.

It was the government's priority to provide facilities to the people of Quetta Division, he added.

He said railway was facing deficit and we had to bear the burden in terms of annual pension of Rs50 billion.

He said the railway land would be recovered from the land mafia and a complete review had been done in that regard.

The minister was accompanied by Senate Standing Committee Chairman Senator Qasim Khan Ronjo, divisional superintendent and other officials including director general operation.