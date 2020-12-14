UrduPoint.com
Swati Vows To Leave No Stone Unturned For Ensuring Passengers' Safety

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:00 PM

Swati vows to leave no stone unturned for ensuring passengers' safety

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Monday expressed his commitment to leave no stone unturned in order to ensure safety of passengers and encourage confidence of the masses in services of Pakistan Railways.

While assuming the charge of Ministry of Railways, Azam Swati said that converting the Pakistan Railways into modern transport was a big challenge, says a press release.

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad and new Minister for Railways Azam Swati arrived at the Ministry of Railways, where both the ministers wished each other well for dispensing their new responsibilities.

Azam Swati paid tribute to Sheikh Rashid for his outstanding performance in the Pakistan Railways during the last two years.

Secretary/Chairman Pakistan Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani briefed Azam Swat regarding the matters of Pakistan Railways.

More Stories From Pakistan

