UrduPoint.com

Swati's Bail Case Adjourned Till Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Swati's bail case adjourned till Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned hearing on bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)'s leader Azam Khan Swati in controversial tweet case.

During the course of proceeding, Special Prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi read out the FIR's contents against Mr. Swati and said the accused had committed a crime twice while giving disrespectful statements on Twitter.

The accused both times had tweeted through his verified account and he didn't even denied it, he said, adding that whether a responsible citizen could use such language, the accused had adopted.

The prosecutor said thousands of people were following the accused on Twitter, adding that what kind of message was being conveyed through social media against the state institution.

The accused tried to spread hate among his followers against the officers of the state institution, he said, adding that the FIA was authorized to conduct investigation on the controversial tweets.

The prosecutor prayed the court to grant more time for further arguments in the case.

The defence lawyer said Azam Swati's tweet was not on the record, adding that the tweets were done from three different accounts. His client had only given answer, he said.

The lawyer said that Mr. Swati used to tweet by himself but he never answered to any tweet. The verification of the tweeter account should be observed firstly before proceeding the case, he said.

The lawyer said that the bail petition was filed on December 2, and the decision was still awaited. He prayed the court to announce its verdict on the same date.

The court, however, adjourned hearing of the case till Wednesday. Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Social Media Twitter Same Federal Investigation Agency December FIR From Court Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot ne ..

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha Shahid Afridi to tie knot next year in Feb

2 hours ago
 Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

Security agencies kill six terrorists in Bannu

2 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control in ..

Khawaja Asif says govt plans package to control inflation

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion a ..

Sheikh Rashid terms PDM’s no-confidence motion as collusion

2 hours ago
 Federal Govt announces various steps under Nationa ..

Federal Govt announces various steps under National Energy Conservation Plan

2 hours ago
 Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.