UrduPoint.com

Swati's Bail Petition Adjourned Till Dec 12

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Swati's bail petition adjourned till Dec 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday adjourned hearing till December 12, on post arrest bail petition of PTI's leader Azam Khan Swati in controversial tweet case.

Special Judge Central Raja Asif Mehmood adjourned the bail case without further proceeding. Swati's counsel Dr.

Baber Awan told the judge that his client was in custody of Balochistan police for five days.

The judge said that he was getting posting to any other court and this case would be heard by the new judge replacing him. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

It may be mentioned here that the court had sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Jail May December Post Court Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for support ..

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for supportive staff

51 minutes ago
 2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet ..

2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ complete at ..

51 minutes ago
 FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrori ..

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

56 minutes ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

58 minutes ago
 Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding ..

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding the Damage Caused by the Const ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.