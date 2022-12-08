ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday adjourned hearing till December 12, on post arrest bail petition of PTI's leader Azam Khan Swati in controversial tweet case.

Special Judge Central Raja Asif Mehmood adjourned the bail case without further proceeding. Swati's counsel Dr.

Baber Awan told the judge that his client was in custody of Balochistan police for five days.

The judge said that he was getting posting to any other court and this case would be heard by the new judge replacing him. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

It may be mentioned here that the court had sent the accused to jail on judicial remand.