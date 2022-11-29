UrduPoint.com

Swati's Physical Remand Extended For Another Four Days

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 29, 2022 | 01:43 PM

The judge has ordered that Swati’s appearance in court be made via video link.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2022) A local court on Tuesday extended for another four days the physical remand of PTI Senator and former Federal minister Azam Swati

Senior Civil Judge Mohammad Bashir passed the orders after hearing both sides.

Earlier, FIA officials prayed the court to extend physical remand of the PTI leader for six more days.

However, the court extended Azam Swati’s remand until December 3 and approved his lawyer’s application exempting the PTI leader from court appearance.

Judge Bashir also ordered that Swati’s appearance in court be made via video link.

Senator Azam Swati was arrested on Sunday in a case related to controversial tweets against the state institutions.

A fresh case has been registered against the PTI lawmaker.

Swati had been arrested for second time in the same case over a month after he secured post-arrest bail from a court in the capital city.

