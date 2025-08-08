Swat's Security Situation Stable, Says DPO
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 11:56 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Umar Khan Gandapur, has assured that the overall security situation in Swat is stable and under control. In an exclusive conversation with correspondent of APP Friday, the DPO emphasized that a large number of police personnel have been deployed across the district, particularly in sensitive areas like Gwalirai and Dabsar. He stated that the police are fully equipped and prepared to respond to any situation, ensuring the safety and security of citizens.
DPO Gandapur informed that search and intelligence-based operations are being carried out regularly in various parts of the valley to maintain peace and stability.
He also assured that he is personally monitoring the security situation and everything is well under control.
In response to concerns about tourism, the DPO reassured that all tourist destinations in Swat are safe and under strict security arrangements. He invited tourists from across the country to visit Swat without fear, emphasizing that maintaining peace in the region is the top priority of the police.
On this occasion, the DPO also appealed to the locals to remain vigilant in their neighborhoods and report any suspicious activity or person to the nearest police station.
