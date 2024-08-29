S.Waziristan Upper administration committed to quality education: DC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper Saleem Jan has underlined the need for making solid measures to equip the youth with quality education to play an effective role in the country’s socio-economic development.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Steering Committee for Education, which was attended by officials of the district administration, education department and representatives of other relevant departments.

During the meeting, the officials of the education department gave a detailed briefing about steps taken for uplift of the education sector besides other relevant issues of the sector.

The DC said that since education was a key to development, no effort would be spared to provide access to quality education in the area.

He said that effective measures would be taken for resolving issues and in this regard all out efforts would be made for the uplift of the education sector.

