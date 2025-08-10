Open Menu

SWB To Distribute E-bikes To Workers Belonging To Minority Community

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2025 | 04:40 PM



KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) In a landmark move coinciding with "Youm-e-Azadi and Ma’raka-e-Haq" the Sindh Workers Welfare board (SWB) on Sunday has decided to extend its upcoming electric bikes scheme beyond women workers to the industrial workers from minority communities.

Labour Secretary Rafiq Qureshi underscored the symbolic significance of this step, noting that the white stripe in Pakistan’s flag represents minorities and their equal rights.

To further strengthen the institution’s financial standing, the Board, following its formal approval, will invest Rs 3 billion in SECP, approved Shariah-compliant Sukuk bonds, with the aim of expanding facilities for workers.

The Workers’ Accidental Health Insurance Scheme will now provide annual health coverage worth Rs 700,000, along with access to treatment in 270 hospitals nationwide. The Board also announced a major housing shift, replacing worker flats with fully solar-powered homes. Schools under the Board will be solarised as well, with students receiving two sets of uniforms each year.

Qureshi added that the Board was digitizing all its operations to ensure fair and transparent service delivery to workers. In line with the Sindh Chief Minister’s directives, the Death Grant is being increased to Rs1 million, while the Marriage Grant will be raised from Rs300,000 to Rs500,000, he added.

