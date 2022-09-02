SW&BM dept accelerates relief for flood victims

The Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal (SW&BM) Department on Friday dispatched 13 more trucks, 17 mini trucks and 5 laborers to speed up the relief activities in the flood-affected areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal (SW&BM) Department on Friday dispatched 13 more trucks, 17 mini trucks and 5 laborers to speed up the relief activities in the flood-affected areas.

According to a spokesperson here, the goods were sent to the flood affected areas on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Punjab Minister for SW&BM Ghazanfar Abbas Chheena.

The provincial minister for social welfare said that relief supplies include dry ration bags, medicines, dry food items, shoes, clothes, mineral water.

"So far, 76 trucks, 28 mini trucks and 44 Mazda vehicle have been sent," he added.

He said that goods worth Rs 78.7 million had been distributed in flood-affected areas with the support of philanthropists and NGOs. He said that four medical camps had also been set up by the Social Welfare Department.

SW&BM Director General Faiz Naeem Warraich said that help to the flood victims would continue on behalf of Social Welfare with the support of philanthropists and welfare organisations.