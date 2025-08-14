SWCCI Celebrates Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) celebrated the Independence Day with great enthusiasm, following the vision of its founder president Shamim Aftab.
Under her leadership, Acting President Sumeera Huraira and SWCCI members organised a wonderful event. The ceremony was attended by esteemed ladies from various business fields.
Shamim Aftab and SWCCI members jointly hoisted the flag and celebrated with distinguished guests by cutting a cake. Director FTO Shaukat Mehmood, senior women entrepreneur Sapna Abroy, and ex-MPA Sajida Ather were special guests. The event also celebrated the achievements of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and recognised the sacrifices of the nation's martyrs.
Some executive members, who attended the event, included Qaisra Ismail, Adila Aslam, and ex-executive members Tanzila Riaz, Sadia Khan, Dr Humaira Azhar, along with other new members.
