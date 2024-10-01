SWCCI elects new office-bearers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) elected

its office-bearers during the first elections held yesterday.

According to a press release issued by the SWCCI on Tuesday, Chief Election

Commissioner Shazia Bangash with Election Commissioners Rubina Mukhtar and Dr Humaira Azhar

announced the successful candidates.

Zahida Mumtaz Kahloon was elected as president, Samira Abu Huraira as senior vice president,

and Adeela Aslam as vice president. The executive members are Dr Sajida Shah Nawaz,

Qaisra Ismail, Etrat Zara, Shazia Arshad, Lubna Qadir, Maimoona Javed, Talat Rizwan, Sonia Paracha

and Munza Anwar.

The newly-elected members took their oaths.