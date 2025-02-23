Open Menu

SWCCI Exhibition Ends

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 06:00 PM

SWCCI exhibition ends

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The third and last day of an exhibition by the Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) at Burj Harira was inaugurated by APP station in-charge Makhdoom Shah Latif.

Chairperson Shamim Aftab, Senior Vice President (VP) Sameera Bu Harira and Saira Rehan visited various stalls. Chairperson Shamim Aftab said that the aim of the exhibition is to showcase business ideas for women. The exhibition has been widely appreciated by women from the business community which provided a platform to support women entrepreneurs.

The efforts of the Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce to empower women, who are starting their own businesses, were also appreciated. The APP station in-charge said that such initiatives play an important role in promoting economic opportunities for women.

The exhibition was attended by SWCCI Chairperson Shamim Aftab, Senior Vice President (VP) Sameera Abu Hurairah, Vice President (VP) Adila Aslam, former Vice President (VP) Tanzila Fayyaz, Sadia Khan, newly elected executive members, representatives of TEVTA and other organizations.

