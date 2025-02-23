SWCCI Exhibition Ends
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The third and last day of an exhibition by the Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) at Burj Harira was inaugurated by APP station in-charge Makhdoom Shah Latif.
Chairperson Shamim Aftab, Senior Vice President (VP) Sameera Bu Harira and Saira Rehan visited various stalls. Chairperson Shamim Aftab said that the aim of the exhibition is to showcase business ideas for women. The exhibition has been widely appreciated by women from the business community which provided a platform to support women entrepreneurs.
The efforts of the Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce to empower women, who are starting their own businesses, were also appreciated. The APP station in-charge said that such initiatives play an important role in promoting economic opportunities for women.
The exhibition was attended by SWCCI Chairperson Shamim Aftab, Senior Vice President (VP) Sameera Abu Hurairah, Vice President (VP) Adila Aslam, former Vice President (VP) Tanzila Fayyaz, Sadia Khan, newly elected executive members, representatives of TEVTA and other organizations.
Recent Stories
UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..
Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees ..
Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, International Charity Organisation sent ..
UAE President, VPs wish Pope Francis speedy recovery
RTA awards AED 798 mn contract for Al Qudra Street Development Project
Muslim Council of Elders discusses current challenges facing Islamic Ummah, Pale ..
Al Dhafra Maritime Festival crowns winners of maritime competitions
UAE Polo secures sixth victory at Dubai Gold Cup 2025 final
Xposure announces winners
Sharjah records 1,246 sales transactions covering 10.4 million square feet
FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SWCCI exhibition ends1 minute ago
-
'Steps being taken for better facilities to prisoners'11 minutes ago
-
CM extends best wishes to cricket team11 minutes ago
-
Pak-India match live screening arranged in 44 prisons12 minutes ago
-
Saleem Memon lauds launching of modern agricultural projects21 minutes ago
-
Tarar highlights need to check disinformation21 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur chairs meeting, directs SHOs to improve law and order32 minutes ago
-
Sports Minister attends Ghotki sports festival42 minutes ago
-
Vintage car show held1 hour ago
-
Lahore Literary Festival concludes1 hour ago
-
3rd Pakistan Labour Academy (PLA) concludes successfully1 hour ago
-
Three cattle market contractors held for extortion1 hour ago