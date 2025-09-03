SWCCI launches relief operation for flood victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) has initiated a comprehensive humanitarian relief mission in the Kot Momin area, affected by devastating floods and torrential rains in Punjab.

Talking to the APP here, the SWCCI Founder President Shamim Aftab said that SWCCI will provide 200 ration packs flood-hit families will receive essential ration packs, adding that 100 families already benefiting from food supplies in the first phase.

She said that each affected family will also receive Rs. 10,000 to help them rebuild their lives with dignity.

She said that the SWCCI team, including Ex-MPA Nasreen Tariq, Senior Member Rabia Busri, Ex-MPA Sajida Begum, and others, is working tirelessly to support flood victims.

She highlighted that the Woman Chamber will formally report its efforts to the district administration to ensure coordinated action and greater impact.

Shamim Aftab said that the Chamber's relief operation showcases women's leadership, compassion, and commitment to social responsibility. "Their work reflects solidarity with flood victims and demonstrates the impact of women entrepreneurs in shaping humanitarian responses at the grassroots level", the SWCCI President concluded.