SWCCI Pays Tribute To Women’s Struggles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) The Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) organised a ceremony on Wednesday, the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr, to pay tribute to working women and their effective role in society.
SWCCI Chairperson Shamim Aftab, executive members including Dr. Humaira Azhar, Samra Abu Huraira, and Secretary SWCCI Saira were also present. They extended Eid greetings to all women and acknowledged their resilience and determination.
The SWCCI chairperson said that women had always been a pillar of strength in society, and their contributions could not be overlooked.
She urged every woman to move forward with renewed commitment to strengthen the community.
Dr Humaira highlighted the importance of women's empowerment and health, stressing that every woman had the right to a healthy life. She stressed the need for raising awareness about health issues, as a strong society could only be built when women prioritise their well-being.
Recent Stories
AD Ports Group records AED17.29 billion in revenue for 2024
UAE ranks 1st globally in Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report for 4th year
EDGE strengthens partnership with Management and Operational Centre of Amazon Pr ..
International Development Bank to take part AIM Congress 2025
University study calls for incorporating recycled materials into pavement constr ..
Emirates launches ‘Emirates Courier Express’
DEWA reduces carbon emissions through improvement in electricity, water producti ..
UN warns of worsening health crisis in Myanmar after devastating earthquake
Thani Al-Zeyoudi emphasises role of scientific research in shaping future indust ..
Severe storms batter Greek islands for second day
Death toll from wildfires in Korea rises to 31
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti updates PM on Balochistan situation2 minutes ago
-
4 illegal arms owners arrested2 minutes ago
-
SWCCI pays tribute to women’s struggles2 minutes ago
-
Naqvi briefs Shehbaz on security, others issues in country11 minutes ago
-
DG Rescue 1122 visits district office Dera to greet rescue workers on Eid12 minutes ago
-
Pindiites enjoy Eid festivities amid tight security arrangement12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest man for beating wife22 minutes ago
-
DC visits health facilities, Dar-ul-Aman, district jail on Eid22 minutes ago
-
Owners bound to run their theatres as per their undertaking: Azma42 minutes ago
-
Secretary inspects medical facilities at Shahdara Teaching Hospital1 hour ago
-
3 shops sealed during crackdown on profiteers1 hour ago
-
Minority leaders met with Afridi brothers, praise development efforts in Kohat2 hours ago