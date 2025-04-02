Open Menu

SWCCI Pays Tribute To Women’s Struggles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2025 | 03:30 PM

SWCCI pays tribute to women’s struggles

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) The Sargodha Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SWCCI) organised a ceremony on Wednesday, the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr, to pay tribute to working women and their effective role in society.

SWCCI Chairperson Shamim Aftab, executive members including Dr. Humaira Azhar, Samra Abu Huraira, and Secretary SWCCI Saira were also present. They extended Eid greetings to all women and acknowledged their resilience and determination.

The SWCCI chairperson said that women had always been a pillar of strength in society, and their contributions could not be overlooked.

She urged every woman to move forward with renewed commitment to strengthen the community.

Dr Humaira highlighted the importance of women's empowerment and health, stressing that every woman had the right to a healthy life. She stressed the need for raising awareness about health issues, as a strong society could only be built when women prioritise their well-being.

