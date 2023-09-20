SWCCI, Superior University ink MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony was held between the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Superior University Sargodha campus on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ):A Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony was held between the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Superior University Sargodha campus on Wednesday.

The aim of agreement is to providing students with business opportunities in various fields through the Chamber of Commerce.

Presidant SWCCI Madam Shamim Aftab, Vice President Tanzila Fiaz, Secretary Chamber Sara Rehan, Executive Members Dr Humaira Azhar, Rubina Mukhtar, Samira Shahid, Shazia Bangash, and from the university side, Director University Campus Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Lecturer Anam Khan, and other staff members were present in the ceremony.

On the occasion, SWCCI President Madam Shamim Aftab said the Women's Chamber of Commerce had always provided opportunities for women to progress.

Female students would also be familiarized with modern business methods in the contemporary era after completing their degrees under the MoU, she said.

She further stated that for the development of any country, it was essential for women to stand shoulder to shoulder with men in practical fields while in this regard, the SWCCI was playing a it's role.

Director Superior University, Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal appreciated the SWCCI's initiative for training the female students to start their own business.

He said: "Our university equips students with better education and high teachingstandards, enabling them to play an important role in the development of countryand the nation".