Open Menu

SWCCI, Superior University Ink MoU

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2023 | 05:46 PM

SWCCI, Superior University ink MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony was held between the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Superior University Sargodha campus on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ):A Memorandum of Understanding signing ceremony was held between the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Superior University Sargodha campus on Wednesday.

The aim of agreement is to providing students with business opportunities in various fields through the Chamber of Commerce.

Presidant SWCCI Madam Shamim Aftab, Vice President Tanzila Fiaz, Secretary Chamber Sara Rehan, Executive Members Dr Humaira Azhar, Rubina Mukhtar, Samira Shahid, Shazia Bangash, and from the university side, Director University Campus Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Lecturer Anam Khan, and other staff members were present in the ceremony.

On the occasion, SWCCI President Madam Shamim Aftab said the Women's Chamber of Commerce had always provided opportunities for women to progress.

Female students would also be familiarized with modern business methods in the contemporary era after completing their degrees under the MoU, she said.

She further stated that for the development of any country, it was essential for women to stand shoulder to shoulder with men in practical fields while in this regard, the SWCCI was playing a it's role.

Director Superior University, Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal appreciated the SWCCI's initiative for training the female students to start their own business.

He said: "Our university equips students with better education and high teachingstandards, enabling them to play an important role in the development of countryand the nation".

Related Topics

Business Education Sargodha Progress Superior Chamber Women Commerce From Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates Club Fair at AUS

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates Club Fair at AUS

5 minutes ago
 Net Zero Nuclear announces GE Hitachi Nuclear Ener ..

Net Zero Nuclear announces GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy as first corporate partner

5 minutes ago
 Committee directed to resolve obstacles immediate ..

Committee directed to resolve obstacles immediately faced by labor force moving ..

21 minutes ago
 Tanzania's economy set to grow by 5.1 pct in 2023: ..

Tanzania's economy set to grow by 5.1 pct in 2023: World Bank

25 minutes ago
 Revenue officials directed to facilitate citizens

Revenue officials directed to facilitate citizens

21 minutes ago
 Khoso hopeful for Pak athletes in Asian Games

Khoso hopeful for Pak athletes in Asian Games

21 minutes ago
President Dr Arif Alvi directs Post Office to retu ..

President Dr Arif Alvi directs Post Office to return wrongly deducted Rs 1.35 m ..

21 minutes ago
 UAJK organizes session on Chevening Scholarship

UAJK organizes session on Chevening Scholarship

21 minutes ago
 One terrorist killed during IBO in Dera Ismail Kha ..

One terrorist killed during IBO in Dera Ismail Khan: ISPR

33 minutes ago
 Bilawal arrives in Dubai on five-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Dubai on five-day visit

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan women aim for Gold in 19th Asian Games in ..

Pakistan women aim for Gold in 19th Asian Games in China

34 minutes ago
 ACS for expediting Property Tax collection process ..

ACS for expediting Property Tax collection process

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan