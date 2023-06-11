SWCCI visited transgender protection center

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries deligation paid the observational visit to transgender protection center here in police lines on Sunday.

The deligation was led by Shamim Aftab, President of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industries.

According to the spokesperson Incharge transgender protection center Shiekh Safder briefed the deligation.

He said that the purpose to establish protection center was to provide basic living facilities to aged transgenders who were not in a position to earn for themselves.

More than 50 Transgenders getting three time meal,clothes and all living facilities in the center.He added.

Vice President SWCCI Madam Sadia ,was also present on the occasion.

Shamim said that SWCCI would also utilize all possible resources for the welfare of transgenders.