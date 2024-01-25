SWD, ANF agreement extended 2 more years

The Chief Minister Sindh has extended the agreement between the Anti Narcotics Force and the Sindh Social Welfare Department (SWD) for a further 2 years til December 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Chief Minister Sindh has extended the agreement between the Anti Narcotics Force and the Sindh Social Welfare Department (SWD) for a further 2 years til December 2025.

The Social Welfare Department is playing an active role in combating the menace of drug addiction in the province.

The Social Welfare Department, Government of Sindh had handed over two buildings for establishing the Drug Rehabilitation Centre (namely Benazir Shaheed ANF MATRC Sindh) in Dilboth Goth Malir, and Manghopir for one year to Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Ministry of Interior and Narcotics, Government of Pakistan, the tenure of the agreement ended on 18th December 2023.

In this regard, an agreement signing ceremony between the Social Welfare Department, Government of Sindh and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was held in the presence of the Minister of Social Welfare Department on Thursday and was attended by Sajid Jamal Abro Secretary of Social Welfare Department, Brig. Ummar Farooq Regional Director Anti-Narcotics Force Sindh, Lt Col. Shakirullah Joint Director ANF Sindh, Lt Col (R ) Pervez Hussain Project Director Benazir Shaheed ANF MATRC Sindh.