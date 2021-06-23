UrduPoint.com
SWD Budget Increased By 94 Per Cent : Minister

Wed 23rd June 2021

SWD budget increased by 94 per cent : minister

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday said that the development budget of the Social Welfare Department (SWD) had been increased by 94% which would help in advancing various social welfare projects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Wednesday said that the development budget of the Social Welfare Department (SWD) had been increased by 94% which would help in advancing various social welfare projects.

Addressing a meeting of the directors of the department, he expressed satisfaction that Rs 1.21 billion would be provided in the development budget.

During the meeting, Director General Social Welfare Shahid Niaz gave a briefing on various issues of the department.

The minister was also briefed on the establishment of five new shelters homes.

Yawar Bukhari said that repair work in shelter homes should be completed on daily basis.

He said an effective line of reporting was essential for redressal of grievances related to shelter homes. Similarly,indicators should be appointed to check annual performance report of the heads of various institutionsof the department.

