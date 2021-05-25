SWD decides to upgrade its training institutes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Tuesday said that the Social Welfare Department (SWD) had decided to upgrade its all training institutes in phases.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review a re-vamping plan.

It was decided in the meeting that the industries and welfare institutes in Punjab would be brought in line with modern requirements to accelerate the process of social service.

It was suggested in the meeting that the departmental monitoring system of industries should be strengthened.

On the occasion, the minister said that industries were playing an important role in promoting skills across the province but without modern infrastructure targets of quality training could not be achieved.

Yawar Abbas Bukhari expressed the hope that trained manpower would strengthen small and medium industry which would help in controlling unemployment.