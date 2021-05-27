SWD distributed 15 wheelchairs among special persons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar distributed wheelchairs among the disabled persons, on behalf of the Social Welfare Department, here on Thursday.

She said the department had a very important role to play in encouraging the physically challenged persons to earn a respectable living and making their lives easier.

She distributed wheelchairs and tricycles among 15 disabled men and woman in the office of Social Welfare Department Okara.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Ishtiaq Khan and other staff were also present.