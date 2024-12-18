SWD launches campaign against child marriages

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2024 | 09:30 PM

The Social Welfare Department government of Sindh on Wednesday launched a campaign against the serious issue of child marriages

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The Social Welfare Department government of Sindh on Wednesday launched a campaign against the serious issue of child marriages. This campaign has been organized in collaboration with the Sindh Child Protection Authority and UNICEF Sindh to ensure the protection of children and guarantee their fundamental rights.

The Minister of Social Welfare, Mir Tariq Ali Talpur, stated, "Child marriage is a violation of children’s rights that perpetuates issues like poverty, illiteracy and inequality. The purpose of this campaign is to provide children with opportunities for education and a dignified life."

Highlighting the harms of child marriage, the provincial minister said, "This practice deprives children of opportunities for education and health and impacts every aspect of their lives. Its effects are not limited to individuals but negatively influence families, society, and the nation as a whole." He emphasized that this campaign is a significant step toward child protection and will raise awareness about the importance of children’s rights in society.

The provincial minister further stated, "A total of 292 cases of child marriages have been registered, but the reporting rate remains very low. Laws to prevent child marriages exist, but it is the responsibility of law enforcement agencies to play an effective role in stopping these incidents.

"

Mir Tariq Talpur shared that the Social Welfare Department operates 38 orphanages and manages 35 other institutions, with three being directly run by the department.

He mentioned that steps are being taken to curb child begging, but minor fines imposed on those involved fail to prevent them from resuming such activities. He stressed the need for stricter and more effective enforcement of laws.

The provincial minister said, "The legal marriage age in Sindh is 18, whereas it is 16 in Punjab. The Dua Zehra case is an example where the marriage was conducted in Punjab, and we brought the girl back through the High Court."

Mir Tariq Ali Talpur also highlighted steps being taken to establish children’s homes in divisional headquarters and said that law enforcement agencies must strengthen their role. He stressed the need to "effectively address child marriages through stronger legislation."

The minister further said, "We must challenge cultural traditions and customs that promote child marriage. He appealed to the public to participate in this campaign and contribute to the eradication of child marriages. The minister expressed the government’s commitment to ensuring children’s education, health, and protection by taking all possible measures to establish an equitable and progressive society.

