SWD Organizes Dignified Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Ceremony

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 10:50 AM

SWD organizes dignified Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) ceremony

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A dignified and spiritual ceremony on Friday was organized on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) at the rehabilitation center established by the Social Welfare Department (SWD) for the rehabilitation of drug addicts.

The center’s patients, staff, and distinguished guests participated in the ceremony.

The special guest of the ceremony was in-charge, rehabilitation center, Bilal Afridi shed light on the life and practical lessons learned from the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said that the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) taught us love, brotherhood, and compassion, and these principles guided us in the journey of liberation from drugs.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, after which various participants presented devotional naats in honor of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

At the same time, a Khatm-e-Quran gathering was also organized, which made the atmosphere more spiritual.

The participants delivered speeches on various aspects of the Seerat-un-Nabi (peace be upon him), in which the golden principles of the Prophet (peace be upon him)’s kindness, forgiveness, reform of society, and love for humanity were emphasized.

At the end of the ceremony, sweets, gifts, and food and drink items were distributed among the participants.

In addition, special prayers were offered for the security of Pakistan, freedom from drugs, and the entire Muslim Ummah.

The participants appreciated this effort of the Social Welfare Department and expressed the hope that such spiritual and intellectual programs would play a positive role in the mental and spiritual rehabilitation of people associated with drugs.

APP/azq/378

