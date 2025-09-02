SWD, TBWC provides relief to flood victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Social Welfare Department (SWD) and TB Welfare Council (TBWC)

joined hands to provide relief to flood-affected communities.

Talking to media here on Tuesday while dispatching relief supplies to flood affected areas,

SWD Deputy Director Zeba Andaleeb emphasized that the department is working tirelessly

with a national spirit and in collaboration with other institutions to support flood victims.

She said that the TB Welfare Council prepared 150 parcels containing essential food items

such as flour, lentils, rice, and other necessities for flood-affected families. "The relief supplies

were dispatched to Takht Hazara through Nasir Mahmood Sehgal, President of the TB Patients

Welfare Council, to reach deserving families, the director added.