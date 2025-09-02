SWD, TBWC Provides Relief To Flood Victims
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Social Welfare Department (SWD) and TB Welfare Council (TBWC)
joined hands to provide relief to flood-affected communities.
Talking to media here on Tuesday while dispatching relief supplies to flood affected areas,
SWD Deputy Director Zeba Andaleeb emphasized that the department is working tirelessly
with a national spirit and in collaboration with other institutions to support flood victims.
She said that the TB Welfare Council prepared 150 parcels containing essential food items
such as flour, lentils, rice, and other necessities for flood-affected families. "The relief supplies
were dispatched to Takht Hazara through Nasir Mahmood Sehgal, President of the TB Patients
Welfare Council, to reach deserving families, the director added.
Recent Stories
Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SWD, TBWC provides relief to flood victims2 minutes ago
-
Four accused arrested12 minutes ago
-
Dc reviews measures in Hasilpur12 minutes ago
-
Relief amount distributed among flood victims12 minutes ago
-
Gandapur stresses Kalabagh dam’s importance , urges national consensus22 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on child protection laws held at SSP office Jamshoro22 minutes ago
-
Milad gathering held at Central Jail Haripur to mark Ashra Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen32 minutes ago
-
Preventive measures helpful in flood-hit areas41 minutes ago
-
Rs250m projects sanctioned under SDP Phase-841 minutes ago
-
Governor Baluchistan expresses grief over the Death of Asif Khan Sanjrani51 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib expresses concern on not submitting satisfactory report on environment friendliness ..51 minutes ago
-
Emergency control room set up in Sukkur51 minutes ago