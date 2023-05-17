UrduPoint.com

Swearing-in Ceremony For Sindh LG Election Winners On May 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The swearing-in ceremony of the elected members of the Sindh local government election winners is set to be held on May 22, as announced in a notification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The notification for the appointment of District Returning Officers, Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers and the election schedule has also been issued for the election of the reserved seats.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Imran Khan, the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, to appear personally in a contempt case on May 23.

The case pertains to allegations of PTI leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar, and Imran Khan, using derogatory language against the ECP and its Chief, Sikander Sultan Raja.

A four-member ECP bench, led by member Nisar Durrani, heard the case and expressed dissatisfaction over the continuous absence of Imran Khan's counsel.

The assistant of Khan's counsel informed the bench that he was occupied with hearings in the Islamabad High Court for other cases involving the PTI chief.

ECP member criticised the PTI for not taking the case seriously, mentioning that the case had been pending for a considerable time and that Khan had previously appeared without a lawyer.

The ECP considered issuing a non-bailable warrant for Imran Khan but instead summoned him to appear in person before the bench on May 23, leading to the adjournment of the case.

Regarding Asad Umar, his lawyer informed the ECP that Umar was in custody, and the electoral body's lawyers had sought a stay order in the Sindh High Court. However, the ECP member stated that Umar's counsel needed to present arguments as per the Supreme Court's order. The ECP granted them a last chance to present their arguments on May 23, setting a deadline for the proceedings.

