Swearing-in Ceremony Of Appointed Office-bearers Of PTI, AJK Held

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:59 PM

Swearing-in ceremony of appointed office-bearers of PTI, AJK held

Swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed office-bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) held on Wednesday here at Central Secretariat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed office-bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) held on Wednesday here at Central Secretariat.

Chief Organiser PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee administered oath to the new office bearers of PTI AJK, said a press release issued by PTI Central Media Department.

Members who took oath included President PTI AJK Barrister Sultan Mehmood, Senior Vice-President Choudhary Zafar Awan, Vice Presidents Raja Khursheed Ahmed and Choudhary Azhar Siddique, General Secretary Raja Mansoor Khan, Deputy General Secretaries Sardar Qazi Israel, Sikandar Baig, Sardar Murtaza, Choudhary Maqbool and Salem Butt, Secretary Finance Zulfiqar Abbasi and Secretary Information Sardar Irshad Mehmood.

Speaking at the occasion Saifullah Khan Nyazee said that he hoped that the new team would play a significant role in organising party on modern lines and would open new arenas for youth and women.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that not only he would work for strengthening party in the region but also would start preparations for next elections.

