Swearing-in Ceremony Of Appointed Office-bearers Of PTI, Islamabad Held

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 10:18 PM

Swearing-in ceremony of appointed office-bearers of PTI, Islamabad held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed office-bearers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Islamabad was held here at Central Secretariat.

Chief Organiser PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee administered oath to the new office bearers of PTI, Islamabad, said a press release issued by PTI Central Media Department.

Members who took oath included President PTI Islamabad Faridur Rehman, Senior Vice-President Malik Akhlaq, Vice Presidents Ali Bokhari Advocate, Vice President Raja Anfar, General Secretary Islamabad Ilyas Mehrban, Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kiani, Secretary Information Ghulam Nabi, Finance Secretary Syed Muhammad Javed, Deputy General Secretaries Niaz Khan, Ahmed Khan, Finance Secretary Raja Tahir Nawaz, Information Secretary Amir Sheikh, Qaiser Ghafar and Saeed Khan.

Speaking at the occasion Saifullah Khan Nyazee said that he hoped that the new team would play a significant role in organising party on modern lines and would open new arenas for youth and women.

