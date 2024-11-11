Swearing-in Ceremony Of Elected General Councilors Held
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) A swearing-in ceremony of the general councilors who won the local government by-election was held here at ADC Office Jirga Hall, Blombat, on Monday.
District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner of Dir lower Muhammad Arif Khan administered the oath to the elected councilors and congratulated them.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bashir Khan, District Election Commissioner Jamshed Khan, Rating Officer/Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Tariq Khan, and representatives of the political parties participated in the ring-in ceremony.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the elected representatives to serve the people of their areas without discrimination.
The district administration would provide all possible support in public services.
On the occasion, the elected representatives pledged that they would serve their people and region with passion and dedication.
