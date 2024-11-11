Open Menu

Swearing-in Ceremony Of Elected General Councilors Held

Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM

swearing-in ceremony of elected general councilors held

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) A swearing-in ceremony of the general councilors who won the local government by-election was held here at ADC Office Jirga Hall, Blombat, on Monday.

District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner of Dir lower Muhammad Arif Khan administered the oath to the elected councilors and congratulated them.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bashir Khan, District Election Commissioner Jamshed Khan, Rating Officer/Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Tariq Khan, and representatives of the political parties participated in the ring-in ceremony.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the elected representatives to serve the people of their areas without discrimination. 

The district administration would provide all possible support in public services.

On the occasion, the elected representatives pledged that they would serve their people and region with passion and dedication.

Related Topics

Election Jirga Dir Jamshed All Government

Recent Stories

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ..

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

2 hours ago
 PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

4 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

2 days ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan