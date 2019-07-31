UrduPoint.com
Swearing-in Ceremony Of Newly Appointed Office-bearers Of PTI AJK Held

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:05 PM

Swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed office-bearers of PTI AJK held

Swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed office-bearers of PTI Azad Jammu Kashmir held here at Central Secretariat Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) Swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed office-bearers of PTI Azad Jammu Kashmir held here at Central Secretariat Islamabad.

According to the details issued by party's Central Media Department Chief Organiser Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Saifullah Khan Nyazee administered oath of the new office bearers of PTI AJK.Members of who took oath today includes President PTI AJK Barrister Sultan Mehmood, Senior Vice-President Choudhary Zafar Awan, Vice Presidents Raja Khursheed Ahmed and Choudhary Azhar Siddique, General Secretary Raja Mansoor Khan, Deputy General Secretaries Sardar Qazi Israel, Sikandar Baig, Sardar Murtaza, Choudhary Maqbool and Salem Butt, Secretary Finance Zulfiqar Abbasi,and Secretary Information Sardar Irshad Mehmood.Speaking at the occasion Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee said that he hopes that the new team will play a significant role in organising party on modern lines and will open new arenas for youth and women.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that not only will he work for strengthening party in the region but will start preparations of next elections too.On the other hand Amir Mughal and Adil Ansari have been appointed as PTI Deputy Information Secretaries.

According to the details issued by party's Central Media Department Central Information Secretary Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Ahmed Jawad has appointed Amir Mughal and Adil Ansari as Deputy Information Secretaries of the party. Prior to this, Amir Mughal has served as President PTI Islamabad while Adil Ansari was serving as Information Secretary PTI Karachi.

