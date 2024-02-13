Swearing-in Of MNAs Elect Likely On Feb 29
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected members of the National Assembly is expected to take place in the last week of the current month, as the National Assembly’s inaugural session is likely to be convened on Feb 29.
The inaugural session will be presided over by Speaker of the National Assembly, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, who will also administer the oath to the newly elected MNAs, (Members of National Assembly).
According to regulations, newly elected members must submit details of their election expenditures within ten days of their victory; failure to do so will result in the withholding of their success notification. The success notification will be issued within 14 days of their victory. Following this, the allocation of 60 women and 10 non-Muslim seats will take place.
Following the announcement of the official results, independent MNAs will have a three-day window to join any party in parliament of their choice.
According to Article 21 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the National Assembly session must be called within 21 days of elections, though it can also be summoned earlier.
As per Section 91(2) of the Constitution, the president is required to summon the session of the National Assembly within 21 days following the official announcement of election results or the issuance of its notification.
Following the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, the selection of the new Prime Minister will take place via secret ballot. The newly elected Prime Minister is expected to assume their responsibilities in the first week of March.
To elect the Prime Minister, the assembly will be divided into two sections, with members tallied accordingly based on this division.
According to Section 91(4), the prime minister “shall be elected by the votes of the majority of the total membership of the National Assembly, provided that, if no member secures such a majority in the first poll, a second poll shall be held between the members who secure the two highest numbers of votes in the first poll and the member who secures a majority of votes of the members present and voting shall be declared to have been elected as prime minister, [and] provided further that, if the number of votes secured by two or more members securing the highest number of votes is equal, further poll shall be held between them until one of them secures a majority of votes of the members present and voting.
\395
Recent Stories
Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad
HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony
Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RWMC ensures cleanliness of Tehsil Gujar Khan2 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of Ali Amin Gandapur’s father offered12 minutes ago
-
Drug app launched to ensure availability of medicines: Dr. Nadeem Jan12 minutes ago
-
4,199 Polio teams to administer drops12 minutes ago
-
Webinar on “Big Data in Space Sciences” on Wednesday22 minutes ago
-
DC lauded teachers' role for holding successful polls22 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti-dengue measures32 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan Hyderabad marks World Radio Day32 minutes ago
-
Two thieves arrested, stolen items recovered32 minutes ago
-
President Alvi writes to Swiss President for gift of documents related to Quaid-i-Azam’s brother42 minutes ago
-
Kohat Food Department cracks down on illegal food vendors42 minutes ago
-
BISP launches Whatsapp channel to disseminate authentic information42 minutes ago