Sweaters distributed among children

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Prisoner Welfare Society distributed sweaters among children at Borstal Juvenile Institute, here on Wednesday.

A pizza party was also arranged for amusement of the children at the institute.

Superintendent Malik Asif, Deputy Superintendent Asad Tariq, Assistant Director Social Welfare Sofia Rizwan, and others were present on the occasion.

Superintendent Malik Asif appreciated the efforts of society for taking welfare measures for the confined children.

He said that training for the children is also being arranged with the coordination of philanthropists to make them a responsible citizen.