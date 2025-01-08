Open Menu

Sweaters Distributed Among Children

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Sweaters distributed among children

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The Prisoner Welfare Society distributed sweaters among children at Borstal Juvenile Institute, here on Wednesday.

A pizza party was also arranged for amusement of the children at the institute.

Superintendent Malik Asif, Deputy Superintendent Asad Tariq, Assistant Director Social Welfare Sofia Rizwan, and others were present on the occasion.

Superintendent Malik Asif appreciated the efforts of society for taking welfare measures for the confined children.

He said that training for the children is also being arranged with the coordination of philanthropists to make them a responsible citizen.

Related Topics

Prisoner Sofia

Recent Stories

Ten startups join second edition of MIT DesignX Du ..

Ten startups join second edition of MIT DesignX Dubai Accelerator

7 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns Israel's publication of maps ..

Arab League condemns Israel's publication of maps depicting Arab lands as part o ..

7 minutes ago
 Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billi ..

Ajman real estate transactions reach AED2.28 billion in December 2024

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal ser ..

Sharjah Police launches remote vehicle renewal service

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keet ..

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority signs MoU with Keeta Drones to regulate, enhance ..

22 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilater ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilateral relations over phone

37 minutes ago
SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre ..

SteelFab 2025 kicks off January 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah

37 minutes ago
 UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishi ..

UAE strongly condemns Israeli accounts’ publishing of alleged maps including p ..

1 hour ago
 Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins ..

Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah

1 hour ago
 UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 champi ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025

1 hour ago
 UAE to host six global conferences for first time ..

UAE to host six global conferences for first time in 2025

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Busin ..

RAKEZ teams up with MHC Consulting to launch Business Growth Services

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan