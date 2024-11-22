Sweden Envoy Calls On DPM Dar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 07:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan, Alexandra Berg von Linde Friday called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed matters of mutual interests.
In the meeting, the deputy PM welcomed the Ambassador and conveyed best wishes on her assignment.
He expressed appreciation for the positive trajectory in bilateral relations between Sweden and Pakistan.
He stressed the importance of enhanced collaboration in trade, investment, education, and people-to-people exchanges.
