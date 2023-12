Swedish ambassador calls on FM Jilani

Swedish Ambassador in Islamabad Henrik Persson on Tuesday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Swedish Ambassador in Islamabad Henrik Persson on Tuesday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani here.

In the meeting, they agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas including politics, trade and economy.

They also discussed the regional and global developments.