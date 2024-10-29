Swedish Ambassador, CM Agrees To Strengthen Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Swedish Ambassador to Pakistan Alexandra Berg von Linde called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday.
The meeting explored avenues for strengthening bilateral relations. The discussions focused on potential collaboration in various sectors, including education, health, IT, agriculture, trade, and environmental sustainability, with an emphasis on creating a conducive investment climate in Punjab.
CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized a strong focus on agriculture and support for farmers, stating, "There is a favorable environment for investment in Punjab.
" She assured investors that they can invest in the province without fear of risk.
The Swedish ambassador commended the Punjab government's initiatives to protect minority and women's rights, noting that recent investor-friendly measures are commendable. She indicated that Swedish investors are eager to explore opportunities in Punjab.
Honorary Consul General of Sweden, Syed Haider Ali, and other officials were also present at the meeting.
