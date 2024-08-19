Swedish ambassador-designate to Pakistan arrives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Embassy of Sweden announced the arrival of the ambassador-designate to Pakistan, Alexandra Berg von Linde on Monday.

Alexandra Berg von Linde has officially taken on her role, starting from August 15th.

Before this appointment, Alexandra Berg served as Sweden's Ambassador to Bangladesh and has also worked at the Swedish embassies in Kabul and New Delhi.

Her experience includes various roles in the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Stockholm. She has also served as Deputy Head of the Minister's Office and Chief of Staff to two Ministers of International Development Cooperation.