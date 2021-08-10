UrduPoint.com

Swedish Embassy Launches A Digital Reading Campaign In Urdu "Pippi Ki Kahani"

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:33 PM

Swedish Embassy launches a digital reading campaign in Urdu "Pippi ki Kahani"

Embassy of Sweden in Pakistan on Tuesday launched a digital reading campaign in Urdu "Pippi ki Kahani" featuring Pakistani artists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Embassy of Sweden in Pakistan on Tuesday launched a digital reading campaign in urdu "Pippi ki Kahani" featuring Pakistani artists.

In collaboration with a local organization, Olomopolo media the project was launched on Embassy's Facebook page by the Ambassador H.E Henrik Persson.

"Pippi Longstocking" is a world-known children's book character, created by the Swedish author Astrid Lindgren to Pakistan. Astrid Lindgren is one of the most translated authors in the world, and one of the most well-known Swedish authors.

The first book about Pippi was published in 1945 and has since been translated into more than 70 languages. Pippi Longstocking is a confident and courageous young girl who thinks differently and uses her very own, innovative ways to resolve problem and issues encountered on daily life.

UNESCO in partnership with Swedish company Volvo and Embassy has translated this book into Urdu, and launched its digital readings for viewers in Pakistan.

In a video message released on social media platform, Sweden Ambassador to Pakistan H.E Henrik Persson said: "I believe the reading experiences we have especially as children have an impact on us for life and shape our worldview." Therefore, he said "It is important to have a right to excellent literature: to books that are entertaining, innovative and challenging. Reading books in translation fosters understanding among people and cultures." As Astrid Lindgren once put it: " Children have the right to great stories" .

The envoy said: "To lose yourself in a story is to find yourself in the grip of an irresistible power. A power that provokes thought, unlocks language, and allows the imagination to roam free."The Digital readings features renowned Pakistani artists Sania Saeed, Samiya Mumtaz, Mina Malik-Hussain, Nadia Afgan and Fawad Khan. First episode will be aired on Embassy's fakebook page on 11th August 2021 at 8:00 pm.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Social Media Facebook Company Young Reading Sweden Sania Saeed Nadia Afgan August Media Volvo Fawad Khan

Recent Stories

Commissioner, DIG visit Imam Bargah

Commissioner, DIG visit Imam Bargah

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Post not official logistics partner of Am ..

Pakistan Post not official logistics partner of Amazon: MoC

3 minutes ago
 MoHR releases fact-finding report on indiscriminat ..

MoHR releases fact-finding report on indiscriminate killing of labor Dodo Bheel

3 minutes ago
 Unity must for Peace: Speakers

Unity must for Peace: Speakers

3 minutes ago
 AJK IGP takes notice of student's harassment

AJK IGP takes notice of student's harassment

9 minutes ago
 Syria's Assad approves new cabinet: presidency

Syria's Assad approves new cabinet: presidency

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.