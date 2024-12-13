Open Menu

Swedish Embassy Marks 'Lucia Day' With Cultural Fest

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 11:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Swedish Embassy hosted a Lucia celebration here on Friday, bringing a unique cultural experience to the capital.

The event, rooted in Swedish traditions, focused on light, unity, and shared moments. Lucia, a cherished Swedish custom, symbolizes hope during the year’s darkest period.

A key highlight of the evening was the Lucia procession. Participants from Swedish and Nordic communities, dressed in white and holding candles, performed traditional Swedish songs, creating a serene and welcoming atmosphere.

Guests were treated to saffron buns, gingerbread cookies, and other Swedish delicacies, offering a taste of Sweden’s culinary heritage.

Ambassador Alexandra Berg von Linde, addressing the gathering, reflected on her first months in Pakistan and praised the warmth of the people, the rich local culture, and the enduring relationship between Sweden and Pakistan, especially as the two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties.

“Lucia is about light and hope, and sharing this tradition with our friends in Pakistan strengthens our bond,” said Ambassador Berg von Linde.

The Embassy expressed gratitude to attendees and contributors who made the evening memorable. The event highlighted the themes of togetherness and cultural exchange, bridging the two countries in a celebration of light and friendship.

Decorated with Swedish-themed elements, the venue buzzed with lively conversations, fostering a spirit of connection and cultural appreciation.

