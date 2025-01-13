Open Menu

Swedish Envoy Calls On Azam Tarar

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2025 | 06:45 PM

Swedish envoy calls on Azam Tarar

H.E. Ulrika Sundberg, Special Envoy to the OIC and for Inter-religious and Inter-cultural Dialogue from the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met with Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights, in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) H.E. Ulrika Sundberg, Special Envoy to the OIC and for Inter-religious and Inter-cultural Dialogue from the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met with Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights, in Islamabad.

The meeting focused on safeguarding minority rights, enhancing digital law compliance mechanisms, advancing online safety measures, and fostering interfaith harmony.

The Special Envoy commended Pakistan’s efforts to promote inclusive education, particularly the success of the recent International Conference on Girls' Education in Muslim Communities. She praised Pakistan’s progressive policies aimed at empowering future generations and ensuring equitable access to quality education, especially for girls.

The minister reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to protecting minority rights, as enshrined in Articles 20–36 of the Constitution. He highlighted the establishment of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), a statutory body dedicated to safeguarding minority rights, promoting interfaith harmony, and ensuring minority participation in national development.

To prevent the misuse of laws, including the Blasphemy Law, the Minister outlined efforts to develop comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

These include forensic investigations, credible witness protection, and impartial legal processes to uphold justice and protect vulnerable communities.

Discussions also focused on enhancing digital safety and addressing online harm. The Minister shared initiatives such as public awareness campaigns and digital literacy programs to protect children from cyberbullying and online exploitation. He also emphasized collaboration with international stakeholders, such as Meta, to develop tools like the Take It Down portal for reporting and removing harmful online content targeting child exploitation.

The provinces, in line with their responsibilities under the 18th Amendment, have also taken measures to ensure the safety of minority worship places and the protection of minority rights through dedicated mechanisms and enhanced security protocols.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of shared commitments to advancing human rights, fostering interfaith harmony, and creating a safer digital environment, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Minority Blasphemy Muslim From OIC

Recent Stories

Aldar raises AED9 billion in sustainability-linked ..

Aldar raises AED9 billion in sustainability-linked syndicated revolving credit f ..

3 minutes ago
 Swedish envoy calls on Azam Tarar

Swedish envoy calls on Azam Tarar

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

Sharjah Ruler approves establishing honey factory

1 hour ago
 Divisional Public School BoG meets

Divisional Public School BoG meets

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passeng ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024

2 hours ago
 realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

2 hours ago
UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-Germa ..

UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnersh ..

2 hours ago
 EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission ab ..

EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission aboard Jaywun research vessel

2 hours ago
 When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris ..

When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris Campaign Captivates the World

2 hours ago
 UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capa ..

UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030

2 hours ago
 UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects ..

UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International offic ..

2 hours ago
 Azerbaijan to open Trade Center in Lahore: Khazar ..

Azerbaijan to open Trade Center in Lahore: Khazar Farhadov

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan