Swedish Envoy Calls On Law Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2024 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan, Alexandra Berg von Linde on Wednesday called on the Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar here Wednesday.

During the meeting, both sides engaged in a fruitful discussion on the state of bilateral relations and explored areas of potential collaboration and open dialogue, said a press release.

Law minister praised the Swedish government's efforts in addressing the global rise of Islamophobia, highlighting Sweden's proactive stance on promoting tolerance and understanding.

Ambassador von Linde emphasized that open dialogues are essential for fostering mutual understanding and shared perspectives between nations. She reaffirmed Sweden's commitment to strengthening relations with GSP Plus countries, including Pakistan.

The Law Minister expressed Pakistan’s dedication to improving governance in key areas such as politics, freedom of the press and independence of judiciary. He highlighted the recent establishment of a commission for the protection of journalists, underscoring the government’s commitment to safeguarding fundamental human rights.

On the topic of gender equality, Senator Tarar stated that the government is working on procedural reforms to ensure the protection of women against domestic violence, reflecting Pakistan’s commitment to gender justice.

Both parties expressed optimism about further collaboration and constructive dialogues on various issues of mutual interest. The meeting concluded on a positive and hopeful note, with both sides looking forward to strengthening the bilateral relationship.

