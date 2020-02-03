UrduPoint.com
Sweeper Killed Accidentally In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:57 PM

A sweeper of a bank was killed accidentally in the area of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ): A sweeper of a bank was killed accidentally in the area of Madina Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said Monday that 18-year-old Waseem Aslam, resident of chak 208-RB, was working as sweeper in Summit Bank Susan Road.

While handing over the pistol to a guard,its trigger went off accidentally. Consequently,he suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to the family after completing necessary legal formalities.

