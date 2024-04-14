Open Menu

“Sweet Fest On Sweet Eid” Delights Pakistan’s Expats In Sharjah

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2024 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) In a delightful celebration of Eid, the Pakistan Social Center in Sharjah hosted the "Sweet Fest on Sweet Eid" event, captivating the local community with a showcase of culinary talent and cultural festivities.

The highlight of the event was the sweet dish competition, which saw participants from diverse backgrounds vying for top honors. After careful evaluation by esteemed judges Dr. Noor and Pakistan Social Center President Khalid Hussain Chaudhry, three exceptional women emerged victorious in three distinct categories.

Tania Fakhr's rendition of Sheer Khurma, Asma Fatima's traditional halwa, and Huda Yameen's international favorite, Trifle, earned them well-deserved recognition and admiration.

The competition, featuring over 15 participants, offered a rich tapestry of flavors and culinary techniques. Judges meticulously scrutinized each dish, evaluating taste, presentation, and creativity. Shabnam Qamar's halwa also garnered special commendation for its traditional appeal.

The winners were awarded a cash prize of five hundred Dirhams each, adding to the jubilant atmosphere of the occasion.

Expressing their joy and gratitude, the winners shared their experiences, highlighting the efforts and dedication invested in crafting their winning dishes.

Tania Fakhr expressed delight at the opportunity to participate in the Eid festivities, while Asma Fatima and Huda Yameen expressed pride in their culinary achievements.

President Khalid Hussain Chaudhry, accompanied by special guest Salahuddin Tareen, distributed certificates to the winners, underscoring the importance of community engagement and celebration during Eid.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Khalid Hussain Chaudhry emphasized the role of the Pakistan Social Center in fostering a sense of unity and belonging among overseas Pakistanis. Dr. Noor Al Saba, a distinguished Pakistani entrepreneur and judge of the competition, commended the event for its cultural significance and congratulated the winners.

The "Sweet Fest on Sweet Eid" event not only celebrated the rich culinary heritage of Pakistan but also served as a vibrant cultural showcase, bringing together residents of Sharjah in a spirit of joy and camaraderie.

Attendees departed with hearts full of joy and memories of a truly sweet Eid celebration, affirming the Pakistan Social Center's commitment to community engagement and cultural enrichment.

