Sweet Home serving orphans to make them responsible citizens: IGP

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Friday visited sweet home Islamabad and appreciated its contribution towards serving the orphans in dignified manner.

The IGP Islamabad met with the children residing there and getting education. He mingled with them and distributed gifts among them on behalf of Islamabad police. The children expressed their happiness after meeting with Islamabad police chief and thanked him over his visit. MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Zamurd Khan was also present on the occasion who later briefed IGP about functioning and programs of of sweet home.

He informed the diplomat that four to six years old children were brought up in healthy home atmosphere, where all facilities, including educational and food were provided to them upto 14 year of age.

Zamurd Khan said that the program was first of its nature in the country and facilitating thousands of children.

The IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that Pakistan Sweet Homes program is building up self-confidence in orphans to make them progressive citizens of the society. He said extra ordinary care is being provided to children in Sweet Homes and it is really a good effort in making them responsible citizens.