UrduPoint.com

Sweet Home Serving Orphans To Make Them Responsible Citizens: IGP

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 02:28 PM

Sweet Home serving orphans to make them responsible citizens: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Friday visited sweet home Islamabad and appreciated its contribution towards serving the orphans in dignified manner

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Friday visited sweet home Islamabad and appreciated its contribution towards serving the orphans in dignified manner.
The IGP Islamabad met with the children residing there and getting education. He mingled with them and distributed gifts among them on behalf of Islamabad police. The children expressed their happiness after meeting with Islamabad police chief and thanked him over his visit. MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Zamurd Khan was also present on the occasion who later briefed IGP about functioning and programs of of sweet home.

He informed the diplomat that four to six years old children were brought up in healthy home atmosphere, where all facilities, including educational and food were provided to them upto 14 year of age.

Zamurd Khan said that the program was first of its nature in the country and facilitating thousands of children.

The IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that Pakistan Sweet Homes program is building up self-confidence in orphans to make them progressive citizens of the society. He said extra ordinary care is being provided to children in Sweet Homes and it is really a good effort in making them responsible citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Education Visit All

Recent Stories

3rd International PACES Competition to commence in ..

3rd International PACES Competition to commence in Lahore from Monday

46 minutes ago
 Police Force Away Protesters Blocking Access to G2 ..

Police Force Away Protesters Blocking Access to G20 Summit Venue in Rome - Repor ..

52 minutes ago
 25th death anniversary of actor Qurban Jeelani obs ..

25th death anniversary of actor Qurban Jeelani observed

1 hour ago
 Russian Black Sea Fleet Monitoring USS Porter - De ..

Russian Black Sea Fleet Monitoring USS Porter - Defense Ministry

1 hour ago
 Three member gang busted in rawalpindi

Three member gang busted in rawalpindi

1 hour ago
 Pakistan urges sustained financial help to refugee ..

Pakistan urges sustained financial help to refugee-hosting developing countries

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.