Sweet Homes Empowering Orphans, Imparting Quality Education: Hanif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Leader Muhmmad Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday said Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSH) was doing a commendable job by imparting quality education to orphans.

Hanif Abbasi, during his visit, also lauded its management for financially empowering the orphans.

Pakistan Sweet Homes Chief Zamrud Khan and his team have been doing a remarkable job.

"Zamrud Khan is pursuing a great mission with honesty and dedication as the orphans studying in the Sweet Homes will surely get a chance to serve the country in future," he remarked.

He said the future belonged to the children at Sweet Homes who were talented enough to contribute in the socioeconomic development of the country.

He said the whole nation and government fully supported Zamrud Khan and his team for the noble cause.

PSH Chief Zamrud Khan thanked the PML-N Leader for ensuring full support to his organization which had been working to empower the orphans, adding he also presented a souvenir to Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on the occasion.

