Sweet point sealed, Rs 54,000 fines imposed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Food Safety teams have imposed fine of Rs 54,000 to food units and sealed a sweet and bakers point over sub-standard production, using defective material and lack of cleanliness.

Food authorities said Wednesday that food safety teams conducted raids at different Bakeries, Hotels, milk Shops, poultry shops, hotels, Ice Factories and others food shops around the district and imposed collective fine of Rs 54,000 to different food pints over using substandard colors, chemicals, unhygienic sanitary condition and fake labeling on the products.

Food safety team has also sealed a Sweet and Baker shop in Sargodha.

The food safety teams have also served notices to several food units.