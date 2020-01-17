UrduPoint.com
Sweet Point Sealed, Rs 54,000 Fines Imposed In Sarghoda

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 03:19 PM

Food Safety teams have imposed fine Rs. 54,000 collective fine to food units and sealed a sweet and bakers point over sub-standard production, using defective material and lack of cleanliness

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Food Safety teams have imposed fine Rs. 54,000 collective fine to food units and sealed a sweet and bakers point over sub-standard production, using defective material and lack of cleanliness.

Food authorities said that food safety teams conducted raids at different Bakeries, Hotels, milk Shops, poultry shops, hotels, Ice Factories and others food shops around the district and imposed collective fine Rs. 54,000 to different food pints over using substandard colors, chemicals, unhygienic sanitary condition and fake labeling on the products.

Food safety team has also sealed a Sweet and Baker shop in Sargodha. The food safety teams have also served notices to another 138 food units.

