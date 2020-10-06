Sweet shop catches fire in Rawalpindi

A fire erupted in a sweet shop on Kayani road, Tench Bhatta here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :A fire erupted in a sweet shop on Kayani road, Tench Bhatta here on Tuesday.

According to the details, the teams of Rescue-1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation with 4 fire tenders and 15 rescuers.

Later on, they succeeded to control the fire. However, no loss of life was reported.

The cause behind the fire was stated to be short circuiting.