Sweet shop sealed for using poor quality ingredients in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :A food Safety Team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Saturday sealed a sweet and bakers shop for using poor quality ingredients in preparation of sweets.

The team also imposed fine Rs 57,500 on some other shopkeepers on the violation of laws, said official sources.