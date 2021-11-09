Sweets factory sealed for using sub-standard material

The district administration has sealed a sweets factory for using sub-standard material in traditional 'Sohan Halwa' here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed a sweets factory for using sub-standard material in traditional 'Sohan Halwa' here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan along with the officials of Punjab food Authority (PFA) conducted a raid at Nadeem 311 Sohan Halwa factory situated at Kot Rabnawaz Vehari road Multan and checked cleanliness at the factory and material being used for preparation of 'Sohan Halwa'.

The officers recovered over 400 litre adulterated milk, 200 kg poor quality wheat and other material from the factory.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk. He said that 'Sohan Halwa' was one of the famous sweets of the city and the factory owner was making it by using unhygienic material.

Deputy Director of PFA Waqar-Ul-Hassan started further legal procedure against the factory owner.