UrduPoint.com

Sweets Factory Sealed For Using Sub-standard Material

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:59 PM

Sweets factory sealed for using sub-standard material

The district administration has sealed a sweets factory for using sub-standard material in traditional 'Sohan Halwa' here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration has sealed a sweets factory for using sub-standard material in traditional 'Sohan Halwa' here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan along with the officials of Punjab food Authority (PFA) conducted a raid at Nadeem 311 Sohan Halwa factory situated at Kot Rabnawaz Vehari road Multan and checked cleanliness at the factory and material being used for preparation of 'Sohan Halwa'.

The officers recovered over 400 litre adulterated milk, 200 kg poor quality wheat and other material from the factory.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that no one would be allowed to put public lives on risk. He said that 'Sohan Halwa' was one of the famous sweets of the city and the factory owner was making it by using unhygienic material.

Deputy Director of PFA Waqar-Ul-Hassan started further legal procedure against the factory owner.

Related Topics

Multan Poor Punjab Road Vehari From Wheat

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber&#039;s analysis identifies high-pote ..

Dubai Chamber&#039;s analysis identifies high-potential UAE-Indonesia trade oppo ..

22 seconds ago
 European Tour to become the DP World Tour from 202 ..

European Tour to become the DP World Tour from 2022

30 minutes ago
 Opponents of Cannabis Legalization in Italy Set Up ..

Opponents of Cannabis Legalization in Italy Set Up Committee to Counter Referend ..

44 seconds ago
 Court awards lifetime imprisonment in a murder cas ..

Court awards lifetime imprisonment in a murder case

46 seconds ago
 People inhale up to 7,000 microplastic particles d ..

People inhale up to 7,000 microplastic particles daily: Study

47 seconds ago
 NCC committee reviews progress on construction pro ..

NCC committee reviews progress on construction projects

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.